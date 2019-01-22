Freighter and facility expansions at Leipzig pick up

Over the last week, several freight and facility expansion announcements at Leipzig/Halle Airport (LEJ) in Germany by AeroLogic, CargoLogic Germany and DHL Express suggest the airport is a growing hotspot for cargo in Europe.

Lufthansa Cargo will soon take delivery of two 777F aircraft, which will be operated by AeroLogic, the LEJ-based 50/50 joint venture of DHL Express and Lufthansa Cargo, as reported by our sister site, Cargo Facts. The growth of Aerologic’s fleet to twelve units upon delivery of the two leased freighters suggests Lufthansa is looking to expand its freighter operations at the airport.

