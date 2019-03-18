Gebrüder Weiss completes its Georgia facility expansion

Austrian 3PL Gebrüder Weiss has completed the expansion of its logistics facility in Tbilisi, Georgia – an investment the company said bolsters its presence in the Caucasus region.

The new addition provides an extra 2,300 square meters of handling capacity for the operation, as well as 7,800 square meters of paved open space and 300 square meters of office space.

“Since entering the market, the branch in Tbilisi has developed into the central hub for Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” said the company’s CEO, Wolfram Senger-Weiss.

The company, which offers air and sea freight services, as well as cross-border trade consulting, has an international network that spans the Eurasian continent, concentrated mostly in Eastern Europe and China.

Gebrüder Weiss initially opened its Georgia facility in 2012. Since then, it has transported about 530,000 tonnes of cargo – mainly consumer goods, power tools, automotive parts, agricultural products and foodstuffs – along the ancient “Silk Road” route via the Georgia facility.

