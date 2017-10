GECAS acquires 747-8 on lease to AirBridgeCargo

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) added a 747-8 freighter to its fleet through an acquisition from Boeing’s aircraft leasing unit, Boeing Capital Corp.

The aircraft was on lease to Moscow-based AirBridgeCargo as the fifth 747-8F of 20 aircraft that ABC’s parent, Volga-Dnepr Group, agreed to take delivery of, according to the terms of a 2015 memorandum of understanding (MoU).

ABC said it will continue leasing the freighter, and also leases two 747-400ERFs from GECAS.

