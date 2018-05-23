GEODIS reorganizes internal structure

Today, global logistics company GEODIS released its new internal organizational structure, which it is modulating by region – Western Europe, Middle East and Africa, Northern and Continental Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

The company also intends to put a greater emphasis on its business development and marketing department and its innovation and business excellence department, with the goal to “design and build end-to-end logistics solutions,” and “embed innovative ideas in its business processes.”

The company has had an eventful year, launching an instant quote-generating service for forwarding companies with Portrix Logistics in March, and partnering with French unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) company Delta Drone in development of a drone-based warehouse solution.

“We believe that this new organization will make it easier for our customers to access our services through a stronger local presence,” Marie-Christine Lombard, CEO of GEODIS said. “It will also offer more opportunities to develop end-to-end logistics solutions to optimize our clients’ supply chains.”

To view the details of the new company structure, visit GEODIS’ website.

