Geodis to offer new instant quote-generating service

Global logistics company Geodis is partnering with Portrix Logistic Software (PLS) to create a quote-generating service for forwarding companies that seek a competitive advantage in appealing to potential customers. Using PLS’ existing software, the new platform, WebQuote, would act as an instant quote-generating tool for forwarding companies to display on their websites.

Henning Voss, co-founder and CEO of PLS calls the software “an important evolutionary step for an industry that is becoming increasingly digitized.” In theory, reducing the slog associated with getting quotes could lead to more concrete bookings for forwarders, so it’s a win for participating forwarders and shippers alike, however those who don’t quickly jump on the digitization band-wagon stand to lose their share of the pie if software services like these become an industry standard.

