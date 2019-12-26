Getting parcels home for the holidays with DHL [Podcast]

With the holiday season well underway, air cargo and logistics are seeing their seasonal boost in volumes when consumer buying habits pick up for the holidays. To avoid any logistical hiccups, integrators have prepared their infrastructure, networks and capacity to meet the forecasted record volumes expected this shorter holiday season.

In this episode of On Air with Air Cargo World, DHL Express U.S. CEO Greg Hewitt shares the integrator’s strategy to meet the seasonal demand, as well as details on volumes it has moved this holiday period thus far. DHL Express anticipates it will see an increase of 15% in volumes for holiday shipments driven predominantly by e-commerce from just before Thanksgiving through to the New Year, compared to the same period last year. Top trade lanes for these volumes include routes to and from the U.S. to China, Hong Kong, Italy, the U.K., Mexico and Australia.

Listen to the full podcast with Hewitt here:

