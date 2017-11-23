Going once, going twice… Sold! Two 747-400s auctioned online via Taobao

We all know e-commerce is the wave of the future, but we didn’t think we’d see US$24 million aircraft transactions on a site usually used to purchase clothes or smartphones online.

But on Alibaba’s subsidiary Taobao.com website, often described as the “eBay of China,” two 747-400ERFs were finally purchased via the online portal for a combined total of just under $50 million. The freighters, once owned by the now-bankrupt Jade Cargo International, were part of a trio of ex-Jade aircraft that have been in storage in China since 2011. That changed this week, when Shenzhen-based express carrier made the winning bid for two of the freighters that are currently being stored at Shanghai Pudong (PVG).

If you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift, the third 747-400ERF is still in storage at Shenzhen Bao’an (SZX) and is up for auction on Taobao, with no bids yet placed.

Check out the full story by David Harris on the website of our sister publication, Cargo Facts, which is anything but straightforward:

Like This Post

Bookmark