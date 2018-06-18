Google makes major e-commerce investment in China’s JD.com

In its latest foray into the e-commerce logistics world, Google has invested US$550 million in Beijing-based JD.com, giving the Silicon Valley giant greater access to services for global markets, including Southeast Asia, the United States, and Europe. The partnership is illustrative of both a growing focus on cross-border e-commerce, and the tendency of dominant e-tailers in various regions to increasingly look beyond their home markets for growth.

For the latest news on this partnership, please see Charles Kauffman’s analysis in our sister publication, Cargo Facts:

