Growth resumes for Fraport’s airports in November

Fraport Group’s airports saw a rebound in year-over-year cargo volume growth for November, after October’s tepid y-o-y gain of only 0.7 percent at Frankfurt International Airport (FRA). The airport saw a 5 percent y-o-y increase in cargo throughput of 197,615 tonnes in November.

Much of the gain was attributed to the large y-o-y gain in aircraft movements during the month, as FRA saw a 16.6 percent y-o-y gain in aircraft movements during November. Aircraft movements in November 2016 were lower as a result of pilot strikes that led to the cancellation of thousands of flights. Accumulated maximum take-off weight also increased 12.7 percent at FRA during the month.

Among Fraport’s other fully-consolidated airports, Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia reported a y-o-y increase of 13.2 percent to 1,052 tonnes in November, while Lima Airport (LIM) volumes fell 4.7 percent to 26,843 tonnes. Fraport Twin Star airports in Bulgaria saw volumes decline 61.5 percent to 684 tonnes.

At Fraport’s equity consolidated airports, volumes also increased y-o-y where they were reported. Germany’s Hanover Airport (HAJ) experienced an 8.5 percent increase in cargo volumes to 1,870 tonnes, while Xi’an Airport (XIY) in China saw volumes rise by 6.3 percent to 23,549 tonnes.

