Hactl breaks own single-day handling record

Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd (Hactl) handled 104 freighter aircraft on Nov. 3, breaking its former record of 102 aircraft set last November. The peak time of activity took place between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. local time, when Hactl handled 13 freighters simultaneously.  

Recent upgrades to Hactl’s IT system, including a new airside management app, helped the company increase its ramp time efficiency and productivity, the ground handler said.  

Both on the ramp and in its SuperTerminal 1 facility, Hactl fully handled 88 of the 104 freighter flights. According to Hactl, it is the only cargo handler in Hong Kong that can provide both terminal and ramp handling of freighters as a single service package. 

Commenting on the success, Hactl CEO Wilson Kwong said recent business wins, and growth in demand ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas created the record-breaking opportunity. The event was ultimately made possible due to the efforts of the Hactl team, which “pulled out all the stops around the clock, to ensure that every aircraft maintained a tight turnaround schedule,” he concluded.  

Chelsea Toczauer

Chelsea Toczauer is the Associate Editor of the company’s daily news and monthly magazine Air Cargo World. She holds two BAs in International Relations and Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Southern California, as well as a double accredited US-Chinese MA in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University joint degree program. Chelsea speaks Mandarin and Russian.

