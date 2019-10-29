Latest News
Cargo Airport News Logo

Hactl secures handling contract for Southern Air

Caryn Livingston

Hong Kong’s major independent cargo handler Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd (Hactl) received the contract to provide ramp handling services at Hong Kong Airport (HKG) for Atlas Air Worldwide subsidiary carrier Southern Air.

According to a statement from Hactl, Southern Air operates 21 rotations per week through HKG, connecting to airports in Anchorage (ANC), Cincinnati (CVG), New York (JFK), Miami (MIA), Los Angeles (LAX), Leipzig (LEJ), Milan (MXP), Sharjah (SHJ), Bahrain (BAH) and Seoul (ICN), using its 777 freighters. Southern Air’s primary cargo customer is DHL Express.

  Like This Post
Share
Caryn Livingston

Caryn Livingston is Editor of the monthly magazine Air Cargo World and Deputy Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, and its weekly e-mail publication Cargo Facts Update. Prior to joining Cargo Facts in 2017, Caryn worked as a journalist in Houston covering the oil and gas industry. She holds a BA in English from the University of Tulsa and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Loading More

More in Airports

 

Sign Up

Latest Issue

Podcast

From Our Partners

Latest Tweets

News Archives

Affiliates

Events

Advertise With Us

More Details

ACW Facebook ACW Twitter ACW Linkedin
© Copyright Royal Media - 2019