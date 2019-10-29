Hactl secures handling contract for Southern Air

Hong Kong’s major independent cargo handler Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd (Hactl) received the contract to provide ramp handling services at Hong Kong Airport (HKG) for Atlas Air Worldwide subsidiary carrier Southern Air.
According to a statement from Hactl, Southern Air operates 21 rotations per week through HKG, connecting to airports in Anchorage (ANC), Cincinnati (CVG), New York (JFK), Miami (MIA), Los Angeles (LAX), Leipzig (LEJ), Milan (MXP), Sharjah (SHJ), Bahrain (BAH) and Seoul (ICN), using its 777 freighters. Southern Air's primary cargo customer is DHL Express.