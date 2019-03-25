Hactl signs ground-handling services contract for Raya Airways

Today, Malaysia-based all-cargo carrier Raya Airways inked an agreement with Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) for use of its ground-handling services at Hong Kong International Airport(HKG), including ramp handling, terminal handling and documentation services.

Raya Airways operates a connection between HKG and its home base of Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB), near Kuala Lumpur, via a 767 freighter. The service provides “capacity for contracted integrator traffic, supplemented with general cargo outbound, and perishables inbound,” the carrier said.

Hactl’s executive director, Viven Lau, said that Raya’s base in nearby Subang Jaya will be a new addition to its portfolio, “providing interesting new interline opportunities, and enabling Hong Kong’s forwarder community to reach yet another global destination direct via Hactl.”

Raya Airways offers charter services in addition to its regularly scheduled flights on its fleet of 767, 757 and 737 freighters. Its network is focused in Southeast Asia, including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore and Delhi.

