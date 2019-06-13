Hactl to handle new Eznis Airways flights

Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd. (Hactl) has been appointed by Mongolia-based Eznis Airways as the ground handler for its new flight between Ulan Bator (ULN) and Hong Kong (HKG). Hactl will be providing the airline with cargo terminal and documentation services.

While Eznis commenced the three-times-weekly flight with a 737-700 on June 3, Vivien Lau, executive director of Hactl, tells Air Cargo World that the airline will only start carrying cargo from next week.

“Apart from general cargo in both directions, we’re also expecting perishables coming into HKG, mostly meat,” she said. She added that Hactl doesn’t anticipate handling many transhipments for Eznis Airways.

Hactl also handles cargo for MIAT Mongolian Airlines, which operates daily ULN-HKG flights.

