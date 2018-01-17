Hactl’s Whitehead to retire in March after leading post-Cathay rebound

Mark Whitehead, chief executive of Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) will retire on March 7, after nearly eight years at the helm of Hong Kong’s largest independent cargo handler.

Whitehead led Hactl through the company’s biggest challenge in its history, when it parted ways with its majority shareholder and major customer, Cathay Pacific, which, in turn, became Hactl’s competitor.

That said, Whitehead isn’t closing the door on the industry, saying, “I have grown to love the air cargo industry, and the people in it. I still feel I have a lot to offer, and I look forward to opening a new chapter of opportunities and challenges – whatever and wherever they may be.”

When Cathay and Hactl split, some wondered if the ground handler would recover. Under Whitehead, Hactl not only overcame the divorce with Cathay Pacific, it rebounded to the position of the airport’s biggest ground handler. Whitehead’s tenure also saw extensive investment and development, establishing Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) as one of the world’s leading air cargo facilities.

In an industry that sometimes fixates on the latest gadgets, Whitehead also earned a reputation for cutting through the hype and promoting pragmatism, sometimes at the expense of the sort of long-term investment that helps companies survive volatility.

“If I walk around here trying to sell Hong Kong, I’m wasting my time,” Whitehead told Air Cargo World at last year’s Logistics Trade Show in Munich. “The airlines live in a complex, competitive business, and they will put through Hong Kong whatever tonnage makes sense to them, and I will handle as much of that tonnage as I possibly can.”

Whitehead’s place will be taken by Wilson Kwong, who is currently serving as CEO of Jardine Engineering Corporation (JEC).

