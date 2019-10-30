Hamburg Airport launches FAIR@Link air cargo platform

Today, Hamburg Airport (HAM) fully implemented Hamburg-based software company DAKOSY’s FAIR@Link digital platform across handling operations at its Hamburg Airport Cargo Center. The move advances digitalization efforts at the airport, while also reducing inefficiencies and streamlining air cargo operations.

FAIR@Link provides a digital platform where forwarders at HAM can book time slots for deliveries through an app. By booking slots in advance, the platform helps to reduce waiting and handling times, while increasing transparency along the transport supply chain for airport stakeholders. The platform supports improved documentation for handling agents as it removes the need to re-enter or duplicate data, thus avoiding mistakes and saving time. The system can also prepare export Customs declarations and then automatically submit the electronic forms to Customs upon entry to the Hamburg Airport Customs Office geofence area.

In addition to Hamburg Airport and DAKOSY, pilot participants included forwarders Cross Freight Internationale Speditionsges, Delta-Stallion, a.hartrodt and SABLE, handling agents LUG and Swissport, Hamburg Airport Customs Office and the Hamburg Forwarding Agents Association (VHSp).

Participants report they have seen clear improvements in their processes during the pilot phase.

Speaking on the platform, Jens Sorgenfrei, managing director of Cross Freight, said, “Transports pre-registered via FAIR@Link are handled preferentially by the handling agents at the airport. The slot bookings save us several hours every day. Processes are easier to plan. All in all, we benefit in Customs and door clearances.”

Around 80,000 tonnes of air cargo were shipped through Hamburg Airport in 2018, up 6% from 2017.

