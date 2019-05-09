Hawaiian renews SmartKargo contract for five years

Hawaiian Airlines said it has renewed its five-year contract with cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm SmartKargo to manage the carrier’s airfreight business.

Hawaiian was the first U.S.-based carrier to adopt the SmartKargo cloud platform in 2014, and later implemented the company’s Go Live service in 2015. “As a result, our team was able to further digitize our processes to support faster airfreight operations, growth and an improved experience for our customers in Hawaii and abroad,” said Brad Matheny, managing director of cargo at Hawaiian.

Over the past five years, the SmartKargo SaaS platform has helped manage the growth of Hawaiian’s cargo services, including the addition of converted ATR-72 freighter aircraft to support the carrier’s All Cargo Overnight service within the Hawaiian Islands. The airline also unveiled its Charles I. Elliott Maintenance and Cargo Facility in 2017 at its Honolulu cargo hub.

SmartKargo offers real-time shipment and capacity information, which can be accessed via the Microsoft Azure platform and several mobile APIs by a network of third-party providers. The digitalization efforts led the way for Hawaiian to use electronic air waybills (eAWBs), online booking services for cargo agents and simplified pricing and rate-making processes.

Like This Post