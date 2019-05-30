HKG to focus on e-commerce, high-value cargo and developing regional connectivity

In a new report outlining its vision for the future, Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) has identified cross-border e-commerce, high-value cargo, and enhancing regional services as the three major focus areas for its airfreight business that will help it maintain the top spot on the list of busiest cargo airports.

The airport authority said that the cargo strategy is based on the major changes in global trade patterns and the supply chain for high-end products. These are driven predominantly by cross-border e-commerce, which has resulted in growing numbers of electronics, perishables and pharmaceutical shipments. To take advantage of these trends, the airport is investing in expanding its airfreight capabilities with a number of infrastructural upgrades.

A premium logistics center covering approximately 380,000 square meters is scheduled to begin operations in 2023. The facility will be built by a joint venture led by Alibaba’s logistics arm, Cainiao Network, and will be capable of handling tens of millions of parcels every year. Similarly, DHL is expanding its own Central Asia Hub and Air Mail Centre at the airport.

For pharmaceutical products and fresh produce, meat and seafood, HKG said it would continue to invest in additional cold chain facilities such as temperature-controlled warehouses and cool dollies. Cold chain corridors connecting other pharma hubs are also being developed. HKG is already certified under the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) and Center of Excellence for Perishables Logistics (CEIV Fresh) programs.

To tap into intermodal transhipments within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the airport authority is looking into the feasibility of building a handling facility after the three-runway system is in place in 2024 to support land-air and sea-air transhipments, as well as another facility for air-air transhipments.

HKG, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN), Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (SZX), Macao International Airport (MFM) and Zhuhai Airport (ZUH) are all located within the GBA, which contains nine cities and a population of about 70 million. The airport authority said that it would work with stakeholders to cooperate with the other four airports to promote passenger and cargo traffic.

Like This Post