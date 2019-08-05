Hong Kong flight disruptions increase: Airport strike update

Disruptions to flights in and out of Hong Kong worsened on Monday after protesters coordinated strikes to bring the city to a standstill.
After dozens of morning cancellations, airport authorities said they would reschedule flights starting from 12 p.m. local time and reduce the volume of arrivals and departures. Pilot and flight-crew unions for Hong Kong’s flag carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., took part in the stop-work action.
Demonstrators also targeted key transport links and the airport’s high-speed rail service was suspended because of obstructions on trains and platforms.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam condemned protesters for pushing Hong Kong to the verge of a “very dangerous situation,” at a press briefing on Monday. Here’s what we know so far:
AirAsia Group
- Fourteen flights rescheduled, most of them between Hong Kong and Malaysia
- Airline tells passengers heading to or leaving Hong Kong to prepare for delays
Air China
- At least 10 flights to and from Hong Kong scrapped, including Beijing and Chongqing connections
- Airline cites “route reason” for the cancellations
- Click here for flight details
Cathay Pacific
- More than 70 flights leaving Hong Kong, mostly to destinations across Asia, canceled
- One Paris flight among those scrapped
- More than 60 incoming services, many of them from China, also canceled
- Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon, which operates some Cathay Pacific flights, “strongly recommend customers postpone non-essential travel”
- Click here for more details
Hong Kong Airlines
- Thirty flights in and out of Hong Kong canceled
- Scrapped services include flights to Shanghai and Beijing and some from Tokyo and Taipei
- Click here for details
HK Express
- Three scheduled services and one chartered flight canceled
- Airline temporarily closes downtown check-in counters
Related Developments
- Hong Kong airport is expected to restrict flights to just one runway (from two), according to the South China Morning Post
- The airport told passengers to head to the airport only if their flights and seats have been confirmed
- Disruption is focused on Hong Kong-based airlines, according to the airport’s arrivals and departures board; Korean Air and Singapore Airlines said flights were operating normally, for now.