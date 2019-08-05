Hong Kong flight disruptions increase: Airport strike update

Disruptions to flights in and out of Hong Kong worsened on Monday after protesters coordinated strikes to bring the city to a standstill.

After dozens of morning cancellations, airport authorities said they would reschedule flights starting from 12 p.m. local time and reduce the volume of arrivals and departures. Pilot and flight-crew unions for Hong Kong’s flag carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., took part in the stop-work action.

Demonstrators also targeted key transport links and the airport’s high-speed rail service was suspended because of obstructions on trains and platforms.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam condemned protesters for pushing Hong Kong to the verge of a “very dangerous situation,” at a press briefing on Monday. Here’s what we know so far:

Fourteen flights rescheduled, most of them between Hong Kong and Malaysia

Airline tells passengers heading to or leaving Hong Kong to prepare for delays

At least 10 flights to and from Hong Kong scrapped, including Beijing and Chongqing connections

Airline cites “route reason” for the cancellations

More than 70 flights leaving Hong Kong, mostly to destinations across Asia, canceled

One Paris flight among those scrapped

More than 60 incoming services, many of them from China, also canceled

Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon, which operates some Cathay Pacific flights, “strongly recommend customers postpone non-essential travel”

Thirty flights in and out of Hong Kong canceled

Scrapped services include flights to Shanghai and Beijing and some from Tokyo and Taipei

Three scheduled services and one chartered flight canceled

Airline temporarily closes downtown check-in counters

Related Developments

Hong Kong airport is expected to restrict flights to just one runway (from two), according to the South China Morning Post

The airport told passengers to head to the airport only if their flights and seats have been confirmed

Disruption is focused on Hong Kong-based airlines, according to the airport’s arrivals and departures board; Korean Air and Singapore Airlines said flights were operating normally, for now.

