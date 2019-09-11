Hong Kong protests exacerbate continued declines in Cathay’s August traffic 

Today, Cathay Pacific reported overall August cargo traffic down 11.6% year-over-year (y-o-y) to 925,487 freight-tonne kilometers (FTKs), signaling the impact of recent airport disruptions at the carrier’s Hong Kong hub and headwinds related to the trade war that already were driving down traffic for the carrier. August cargo and mail tonnage at Cathay fell 14% y-o-y to 161,394 tonnes. Meanwhile, the cargo and mail load factor fell by 7.5 percentage points […]
