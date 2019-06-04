IAG Cargo links API to Freightos WebCargo to offer dynamic pricing

In a move aimed at ushering in an era of dynamic pricing for its carrier affiliates, IAG Cargo, the parent of British Airways World Cargo and Iberia Cargo, announced today that Freightos’ WebCargo platform will become the first live user of its digital APIs.

Following the integration, freight forwarders using WebCargo now have instant, real-time access to routes and rates, and can make instant bookings.

IAG Cargo, like a number of other digitization-focused carriers, has been investing heavily in the development of APIs that easily interface with customer systems and air cargo rate distribution platforms, like WebCargo. Enikö Matanov, Director of Strategy & Revenue Optimization at IAG Cargo, called the partnership “the latest step in our journey to transform the way we do business through strategic digital innovation.” Moving forward, IAG Cargo expects other users to pick up its APIs.

IAG Cargo’s foray into the digital era follows the launch of a series of similar dynamic pricing and booking APIs from AirFrance-KLM Cargo, and is likely the path forward for combination carriers with robust freight operations. As a recent move to make spot-rate capacities and rates for scheduled flights operated by AirBridgeCargo and CargoLogicAir available on cargo.one demonstrates, however, all-cargo carriers may soon follow suit with their own digital initiatives.

As a large and growing real-time air cargo rate database, WebCargo expects forwarders to continue pushing for dynamic pricing. Michael Forintos, manager marketing, business processes & IT solutions, Kintentsu World Express said real-time rate visibility helps to make air cargo “more efficient and predictable” for its shipper customers. Recognizing that not all carriers are capable of dynamic pricing, WebCargo also supports manual online ad hoc pricing, for the time being.

Digitization is not the exclusive domain of carriers – freight forwarders are also increasingly beefing-up their customer-facing APIs. In recent weeks, both DHL Global Forwarding and Panalpina have launched their own booking and quoting platforms.

Like This Post