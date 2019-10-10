Latest News

IAG Cargo partners with Cargo Signal for cargo tracking

Caryn Livingston

IAG Cargo is offering a new cargo tracking service through a partnership with Cargo Signal, the sensor-based logistics service provider subsidiary of Seattle-based forwarder Expeditors.

IAG Cargo’s cargo tracking service offers three levels – Visibility, Quality, and Service & Quality – all of which include sensor-based tracking and shipment visibility using web and mobile applications. The two higher levels, Quality and Service & Quality, offer further services of live light and temperature data, 24/7 enhanced condition monitoring and notification from Cargo Signal’s command center and post-shipment data summaries. The highest level, Security & Quality, offers an additional service for proactive notifications regarding route deviation.

“We understand that our customers, especially those dealing with high-value or temperature-sensitive cargo, need access to important data throughout the shipment journey,” Daniel Johnson, head of product at IAG Cargo, said in a statement. “This partnership with Cargo Signal complements our premium products such as Constant Climate, Critical and Secure to provide a comprehensive monitoring service with unrivaled visibility over shipments across each step of the supply chain.”

The Cargo Signal tracking service is available for cargo customers using IAG Cargo’s Critical, Prioritise, Constant Climate, Secure, Perform and Constant Fresh services, according to the statement.

Caryn Livingston is the Deputy Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, its weekly e-mail publication Cargo Facts Update and the monthly magazine Air Cargo World. Prior to joining Cargo Facts in 2017, Caryn worked as a journalist in Houston covering the oil and gas industry. She holds a BA in English from the University of Tulsa and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

