IAG Cargo to launch tenth Cargo Connector outpost in the U.S. this month

IAG Cargo said it will begin a trial run of its Cargo Connector service at Washington Dulles Airport (IAD), starting this month. Cargo Connector is an export collection and import delivery service that takes shipments directly from the aircraft and delivers them to the forwarders’ handling facilities.

Five years after the launch of IAG Cargo’s freight collection and delivery program, the IAD service is the tenth such U.S. outpost for the carrier. “Cargo Connector has been an important competitive differentiator for us and has been a huge success in the North American market and beyond,” said Joe Le Beau, IAG Cargo’s vice president for North America. “Offering the service at Washington Dulles Airport will benefit forwarders by making it easier to get goods to market quickly and with maximum ease.”

In North America, Cargo Connector is currently offered in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston and Miami.

IAG Cargo says that its flights through IAD typically carry commodities including medication, chemical products and machine parts into the region. The carrier anticipates these high-value materials will be key export commodities benefiting from this service.

