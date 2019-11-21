Latest News

International express growth will moderate, but continue to outperform air cargo

Frederic Horst

Global air express growth has consistently outpaced general freight and airmail, and currently accounts for 17% of international air cargo traffic. Fueled by cross border e-commerce, shipment growth has accelerated in the past 5 years to 7.6%, but in our recent Air Express Market Outlook, we predict more moderate growth and increased pressure on yields going forward.

International express growth will moderate, but continue to outperform air cargo.

Frederic Horst is the Managing Director of Cargo Facts Consulting, having joined the firm in March 2019. He has 18 years of strategy, planning, commercial, operational and government experience across the air cargo, express, aviation and transportation infrastructure business. He has held senior positions with Air Bridge Cargo, Air Cargo Germany, DHL Aviation and Cargolux, as well as the State Government in New South Wales. Frederic has a wide range of experience including fleet and network planning, route development, regulatory affairs and traffic rights, revenue management, market forecasting, set up of new transportation related ventures, products and services, development of business cases and investment program management. He has a broad understanding of all parts of the transportation and infrastructure business, including air, sea, road, rail and pipelines. Frederic has a Master of Transport Management from the University of Sydney, where he also taught an international air and sea freight transportation economics course for 10 years. ​Frederic is married, with three children and lives in Trier, Germany. He enjoys kayaking, swimming, cycling, and has a soft spot for aviation museums.

