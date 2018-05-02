Italian e-commerce website ePRICE invests in new facility

Milan-based e-commerce website ePRICE assumed the services of Swiss unit-load handling systems designer, Interroll, to implement its automated logistics systems into ePRICE’s new distribution center in Truccazzano, Milan.

Interroll equipped the warehouse with its modular conveyor platform, which automates the moving and palletizing of cargo for the delivery allocation and outbound phases of order fulfillment.

The investment in facilities is attributed to Italy’s growing demand for e-commerce. According to Interroll’s statement, Italy’s 2017 e-commerce growth rate is estimated to be 16 percent higher than the previous year, bringing the value of online purchases in the country to more than €23 billion.

