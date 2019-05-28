JAL, MAB sign joint business agreement to extend air cargo cooperation

Japan Airlines (JAL) and Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a joint business agreement. Apart from enhancing passenger services, the two carriers are also planning to extend the scope of the cooperation to cover air cargo between Japan and Malaysia.

According to JAL and MAB, both carriers have already applied for antitrust immunity from Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism as well as the Malaysian Aviation Commission. The carriers intend for the agreement to take effect in 2020.

“This partnership will provide better efficiencies and a more comprehensive network for our customers whilst also playing a key role in further strengthening trade ties between Malaysia and Japan,” said Izham Ismail, group CEO of Malaysia Airlines. The start of the MOU is an important milestone of the carriers’ “Long Term Business Plan,” he added, “which looks to explore more strategic opportunities as well as deepen more partnerships.”

JAL currently operates a daily 787-9 flight between Tokyo Narita and Kuala Lumpur, while MAB flies 12 times a week using an A350-900. MAB also flies an A350-900 daily between Kuala Lumpur and Osaka.

