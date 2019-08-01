Japan Airlines, Kalitta Air enter freighter codeshare agreement 

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced the beginning of a freighter codeshare agreement with Kalitta Air. Under the agreement, Kalitta Air will operate three codeshare flights per week between Narita Airport (NRT) and Chicago O’Hare Airport (ORD) using 747-400F aircraft beginning today. While JAL has chartered freighter flights based on seasonal demand in recent years, this new codeshare agreement with Kalitta Air establishes scheduled freighter service between Asia and […]
Please login to your Air Cargo World account to continue reading.
Not a subscriber? Click here to subscribe to Air Cargo World today!