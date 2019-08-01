Latest News

Japan Airlines, Kalitta Air enter freighter codeshare agreement 

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced the beginning of a freighter codeshare agreement with Kalitta Air. Under the agreement, Kalitta Air will operate three codeshare flights per week between Narita Airport (NRT) and Chicago O’Hare Airport (ORD) using 747-400F aircraft beginning today.   While JAL has chartered freighter flights based on seasonal demand in recent years, this new codeshare agreement with Kalitta Air establishes scheduled freighter service between Asia and […]

