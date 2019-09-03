JD.Com launches airport-to-airport express service

Today, the express parcel delivery unit of Beijing-based JD.com, Jingdong Express, inaugurated a new passenger-facing service counter store in the departure hall of Shanghai Hongqiao airport (SHA). While the service initially targets passengers with items they’d rather not carry on board, the program represents the next phase in JD’s growing express operation. At Shanghai’s domestic airport Hongqiao, JD Express now offers passengers the ability to send items that they cannot check or may not want […]
Please login to your Air Cargo World account to continue reading.
Not a subscriber? Click here to subscribe to Air Cargo World today!