JD Logistics enters pilot project with Chinese railfreight company

Just a day after announcing a US$2.5 billion deal to fund its offshoot JD Logistics subsidiary, the logistics arm said it is teaming up with a China Railway Corporation to delivery freight by rail. According to JD, the project will include same-day, door-to-door “white glove” delivery service for high-end goods, utilizing domestic trains, initially between Beijing and Shanghai, two of JD’s largest markets.

Here’s the latest on the deal from our sister publication, Cargo Facts:

