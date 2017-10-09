JetBlue, Atlas Air partner for Puerto Rico hurricane aid

As the misery continues in the American territory of Puerto Rico following last month’s Hurricane Maria, the air cargo industry continues to send desperately needed.

Over the weekend, JetBlue and Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) partnered to transport more than 110 tons of supplies to Puerto Rico to aid in the recovery efforts on the island, which is still mostly without power and struggling to bring food and water to the rural areas more than three weeks after the storms hit..

JetBlue’s director of corporate social responsibility, Icema Gibbs, said the amount of supplies collected from organizations – including Food Bank for New York City, the American Red Cross and the Afya Foundation – surpassed the delivery capability of the airline’s A320 flights into Puerto Rico, at which time AAWW offered the use of one of its 747 freighters.

On Oct. 7, the AAWW 747 transported non-perishable food items, supplies to assist in the rebuilding of San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin Airport and medical supplies, among other vital commodities.

