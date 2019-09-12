Jetstar Asia, Qantas Freight enter new partnership

Today, Singapore-based Jetstar Asia announced its new partnership with Sydney-based Qantas Freight. Under the partnership, Qantas Freight will manage Jetstar Asia’s freight capacity across 23 ports in 13 markets, effective Nov. 20, 2019. The new partnership is intended to provide increased connectivity and access for Jetstar Asia’s customers to Qantas Group’s wider network and Qantas Freight’s 130 partners.

Jetstar Asia operates a fleet of 18 Airbus A320 aircraft, each carrying up to two and a half tonnes of cargo per flight, and serves more than 22 destinations in Asia. Meanwhile, Qantas carries freight on more than 130 passenger flights per week to 10 cities in Asia (excluding Japan), in addition to freighters to Bangkok, Chongqing, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

