Jettainer, WestJet extend contract

ULD management company Jettainer announced today the extension of its contract with WestJet for another five years.

The contract wasn’t set to expire for two more years. The number of containers and pallets that WestJet controls increased from approximately 350 to 2,000 units.

This is Jettainer’s third agreement this year. It extended its cooperation agreement with American Airlines for another five years last month, with a commitment to digitize the carrier’s ULDs. Jettainer also signed an agreement with AirBridgeCargo (ABC) in February, on a short-term requirement to give ABC access to Jettainer’s ULDs, in order to address demand for special cargo.

