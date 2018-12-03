Just one week left to fill out the 2019 Air Cargo Excellence survey

December is already here, so there’s just one week left to take part in Air Cargo World’s Air Cargo Excellence Survey. This will be your last chance to share your opinions about which carriers and airports are the best at handling cargo worldwide. The deadline for completing the survey is Friday, Dec. 7.

The survey, which takes 5 to 10 minutes to fill out, ranks air carriers and airports on airfreight service, performance and value. The Air Cargo Excellence (ACE) Awards, which celebrate stellar performance in the airfreight industry, are presented annually to the airlines and airports achieving the highest scores, based on the survey responses.

The survey, established in 2005 and published annually by Air Cargo World, is based on several performance factors. All respondents will remain completely anonymous. And remember, after taking the survey, you will be entered into our raffle to win an Apple Watch, so fill out the form today on our ACE Survey page.

