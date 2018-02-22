Kale Logistics, Cargonaut to create digital India-Netherlands air cargo corridor

Logistics software provider Kale Logistics Solutions has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cargonaut, a cargo community service provider based in the Netherlands, to create a digital airfreight corridor between the two countries.

The goal, the companies said, is to “enhance shipment visibility” and optimize the flow of cargo data. Kale Logistics and Cargonaut are also teaming up with their respective home airports, Mumbai Airport and Schiphol Airport, to help meet these objectives.

The companies are now in the process of developing a shared interface between their respective air cargo community systems. The interface will allow stakeholders to access data related to the location and status of cargo.

Kale said that the program will “reduce unnecessary administrative paperwork involved in shipment movement between the two countries.”

Schiphol is already at the forefront of establishing automated data exchanges that have allowed it to speed up processing and customs clearance. For the latest wave of e-commerce shipments that are filling bellyholds, these sorts of advances incentivize e-commerce delivery via airfreight.

Nanne Onland, CEO of Cargonaut, said that the cooperation would establish a virtual platform for customers in India and The Netherlands. “Trade facilitation initiatives like these are the way to the future, in which airport communities, together with governments work closely together to improve, speed-up and simplify the air cargo business.”

