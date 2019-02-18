Kerry Logistics launches e-commerce JV with E-Services Group

Hong Kong-based Kerry Logistics and e-commerce IT company E-Services Group (ESG) have entered a joint-venture (JV) to develop a fulfillment service that will fuse Kerry’s network and logistics services with ESG’s technological capabilities.

The JV, “Kerry ESG,” will allow e-tailer shippers to manage order fulfillment, inventory and reverse logistics through a centralized platform upon its launch in March.

Kerry said the JV will enable shippers to “deliver products to customers anywhere in the world,” but will especially appeal to shippers in the Greater China area. Kerry sees cross-border e-commerce, particularly between Greater China and countries within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as a major growth sector.

