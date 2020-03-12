Kerry Logistics moves into new Heathrow facility

Kerry Logistics Network Limited has moved its air freight division in the U.K. into a new facility close to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) as its air freight operations continue to expand.

The Hong Kong-based, third-party logistics company now occupies 40,000 square feet of warehouse space as it gears up to manage the continued growth of its air freight division, particularly in pharmaceuticals and perishables, including shellfish and seafood. The facility provides a 24/7, temperature-controlled, bonded warehouse that includes deep frozen storage, pick-and-pack machinery, vacuum cooling and other operations to meet tight delivery schedules and product shelf life requirements.

“The new facility will allow us to accommodate the growth in our air freight volumes and help us grow our presence in different verticals,” said David Mallinson, general manager of Kerry Logistics’ U.K. Air Division.

Mallinson added that the new site also offers full customs clearance and real-time tracking. Additionally, the facility has achieved a rating of AA+ under the new BRC Global Standard for Food Safety Issue 8.

