Kerry Logistics set to grow Middle East presence with facility openings in Bahrain, Dubai

Kerry Logistics expanded its presence in the Middle East with the opening of a new office in Bahrain, as well as a new bonded logistics facility in Dubai. The new facilities are aimed at enhancing the logistics company’s local service capabilities as it seeks to further extend its footprint in the region.

The new Bahrain office is aimed at service regional automotive, oil and gas, fashion and lifestyle, electronics and technology industries through multimodal customs clearance and warehousing services, according to the press release.

Meanwhile, Kerry Logistics’ new facility in Dubai has launched its operations as of December 2019. The 70,000 square foot facility is located three kilometers from Dubai World Central International Airport (DWC) and 20 minutes from Jebel Ali Port. According to Kerry Logistics, the facility is aimed at supporting its electronics and technology customers and serving as an e-commerce fulfillment center.

With the new facility additions, Kerry Logistics network now covers 55 countries and territories worldwide.

Commenting on the facilities’ launch, Kerry Logistics’ managing director for global freight forwarding, Mathieu Biron, said, “We foresee that Kerry Logistics will continue further expansion in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.”

Clearly, the GCC will be a key region to watch in the coming year, especially considering that DB Schenker also recently launched operations in the region with the opening of its solar-power logistics center in Dubai.

