K+N adds pharma facility in Slovenia

Swiss forwarder Kuehne + Nagel is increasing its foothold in pharma logistics with the addition of a new distribution center and warehouse in Slovenia for its healthcare-oriented clients near Ljubljana Airport (LJU), which it said is one of the largest facilities in its international cool-chain network, “KN PharmaChain.”

The 38,000-square-meter facility has capacity for about 65,000 pallet locations for reception and three refrigeration chambers that will accommodate temperature-sensitive products, with requirements between 15 and 25°C and 2 to 8°C.

“The pharma and healthcare industry is among the most important growth drivers for Kuehne + Nagel,” said Gianfranco Sgro, member of the managing board of K+N International AG.

The forwarder has been honing its focus on time-critical logistics for some time – its most recent investment was the acquisition last month of Quick International Courier, a New York-based consortium of logistics services companies with a focus on pharma.

