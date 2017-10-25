K+N, JD.com team up on quality control system for imports

Swiss forwarder Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) is partnering with Beijing-based e-commerce company JD.com to create a supply-chain system to manage quality control of imports to China.

The two companies have designed a “Transfer Centre” approach that incorporates checks for quality control at a consolidation warehouse in Japan before goods are shipped to China. The Transfer Centre covers several activities, including cargo inspection, inventory count and pallet packaging check, with stock keeping unit (SKU) capture.

“Within a challenging environment, we were able to develop a blueprint for JD.com’s Transfer Centre approach and implement this project in Japan,” said Wong Siew Loong, K+N’s president of the North Asia Pacific region.

