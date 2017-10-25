  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • youtube
Latest News

K+N, JD.com team up on quality control system for imports

  • Caryn Livingston
  • October 25, 2017
  • 0

Swiss forwarder Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) is partnering with Beijing-based e-commerce company JD.com to create a supply-chain system to manage quality control of imports to China.

The two companies have designed a “Transfer Centre” approach that incorporates checks for quality control at a consolidation warehouse in Japan before goods are shipped to China. The Transfer Centre covers several activities, including cargo inspection, inventory count and pallet packaging check, with stock keeping unit (SKU) capture.

“Within a challenging environment, we were able to develop a blueprint for JD.com’s Transfer Centre approach and implement this project in Japan,” said Wong Siew Loong, K+N’s president of the North Asia Pacific region.

For more in-depth coverage of the new system, please visit our sister publication, Cargo Facts:

K+N, JD.com launch import quality-control system

 

  Like This Post
Share
Share
Email

More in Freight Trends

 

Leave a Reply

Latest Magazine Issue

My Bookmarks

Latest Tweets

Archives

Affiliates

Events

Advertise With Us

Connect With Us

ACW Twitter
© Copyright Royal Media - 2017