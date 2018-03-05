K+N launches international supply chain management software

Last week Swiss forwarder and global logistics company Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) threw its hat into the ring of emerging supply chain digitization platforms, launching its own end-to-end supply chain management service, KN ESP.

The modular platform co-developed with California-based supply chain software company, GT Nexus, connects previously disjointed supply chain partners, enabling seamless communication between global shippers their vendors, buyers and sellers while also providing direct access to Kuehne + Nagel’s physical assets and experts.

Through visualization of a customer’s end-to-end supply chain, K+N is betting that improvements can be made to increase supplier reliability and product availability. In addition, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence help customers to optimize orders and prioritize transportation decisions tailored to the customer’s individual business.

The product aims to “eliminate communication frictions no matter how many systems or players are involved,” says Otto Schacht, member of the managing board of (K+N), addressing a comprehensive list of issues, which include sourcing, quality control, purchase order negotiation, commercial invoice release, buyer’s consolidation, transportation and delivery.

