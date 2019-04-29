Korean Air replaces legacy systems with global iCargo platform rollout

Korean Air has become the latest cargo carrier to adopt the iCargo platform, offered by IBS Software, as it plans to discontinue its legacy system that has been in use for more than 30 years.

Last week, the iCargo platform was integrated into 130 of Korean Air’s station worldwide, giving it control of the carrier’s global cargo network.

IBS describe the migration as “unprecedented” for a carrier of Korean Air’s market share in the cargo industry, completing a process a full-scale cargo management system that took a full 18 months to undertake.

In Korean’s case, iCargo has replaced its legacy software and nearly 35 other satellite systems in use with a single cloud-based platform covering sales, booking, engines, pricing, capacity control, cargo operations, air mail, and cargo revenue accounting. The rollout also included the introduction of IBS’ new suite of mobility capabilities, including next-generation Android-based barcode scanners and apps on mobile devices, plus a revamped Korean Air website

As part of the launch, Korean Air becomes a Cargo IQ Certified Carrier and will implement of a fully integrated CDMP, quality audited and certified by Cargo IQ, which enables the carrier to directly measure and report Cargo IQ performance from its core system.

The next phase of the rollout, IBS said, will be the introduction of a fully integrated cargo revenue management system, developed with advanced analytics and machine-learning algorithms in association with Korean Air.

Like This Post