Korean Air signs Unilode lease

Earlier this week, Korean Air announced a five-year lease with unit load device (ULD) management company Unilode Aviation Solutions.

Unilode will oversee Korean Air’s fleet of more than 16,000 containers and pallets. In accordance with the agreement, the management company will set up a regional ULD management office at Incheon International Airport (ICN), in addition to taking over Korean Air’s existing ULD facility at ICN.

Unilode will also manage Korean Air’s cool containers, horse stalls, and provide its own pallets and lightweight AKE containers.

The arrangement “will optimize our operations and reduce our repair related costs,” Samsug Noh, Korean Air’s senior vice president of the cargo division, said in a statement. He added that Unilode’s digital platform “will increase visibility, efficiency and transparency in the supply chain.”

The move fits with Korean Air’s decision earlier this year to integrate with the iCargo platform, which completely rebooted the carrier’s online presence and operations. The digital software manages sales, booking, engines, pricing, capacity control, cargo operations and cargo revenue booting, in addition to introducing mobile applications and overhauling the website.

The lease adds to Unilode’s growing presence in Asia. In January, Unilode renewed its lease with Malaysia-based AirAsiaX, in addition to inking a new agreement with Bangkok-based NokScoot Airlines. The management company also opened a ULD repair facility at Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) in late May.

