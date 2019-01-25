LaGuardia Airport suffers delays on day 35 of U.S. government shutdown

This morning, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ushered in the 35th day of the partial government shutdown by temporarily restricting flights this morning into and out of New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA), due to air traffic controller shortages, causing a cascade of passenger flight delays at other air hubs in the Eastern United States and raising concerns about possible disruption of cargo supply chains.

At 6:50 AM local time, the FAA halted flights coming into LGA, and at 7:44 AM lifted the halt. Despite the short duration of the hold, the event has impacted a massive number of flights to and from the airport..

For more in-depth analysis, read the full story on our new Royal Media publication, Air Cargo Airports:

Like This Post