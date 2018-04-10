LATAM Cargo adjusts European schedules, citing pharma demand, airport congestion

This month, LATAM Cargo has rearranged and increased its cargo services between Western Europe and South America, to accommodate industry-wide growth in demand for airfreight transportation, specifically in pharmaceuticals from South America, as well as “the need to provide alternatives to avoid the rising congestion levels at European airports.”

The carrier referred specifically to the perpetual scarcity of slots at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) caused by local government regulations that limit the number of flights that take off and land at the airport, as well as the high demand for slots at the airport due to the hub’s convenient location. As a result, carriers have been rerouting flight schedules to avoid passing through AMS, resorting to alternatives like Brussels Airport (BRU).

The carrier will continue to operate a service between Buenos Aires and AMS via São Paulo on a 777F, but will be transferring two out of four of its services previously via Amsterdam Schiphol to instead depart out of BRU.

According to Belga Newswire, one of its new services, which will operate on a 767-300F aircraft, will fly from Santiago (SCL) to BRU via Miami. On the return leg, two services will be offered — one from BRU to São Paulo, and another from BRU to SCL via Frankfurt. The carrier will also offer a service out of Madrid to SCL via São Paulo to accommodate demand for industrial products, parcel delivery e-commerce between the regions.

Like This Post

Bookmark