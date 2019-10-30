LATAM Cargo boosts belly capacity to Falkland Islands

LATAM Cargo will expand its airfreight capacity to the Falkland Islands with LATAM Airlines Brazil’s new weekly flight between São Paulo (GRU) and Mount Pleasant Airport (MPN). The carrier plans to transport perishables to and from the island.

According to LATAM, the new flight will commence on Nov. 20, 2019, and will be operated by a 767-300ER. The flight will be non-stop twice a month and will be routed via Cordoba, Argentina (COR) twice a month.

“With the addition of LATAM’s new Mount Pleasant service, we will double the number of commercial flights to the islands and provide direct access to our São Paulo hub, offering connections with destinations throughout South America, North America, Europe, Africa and Asia,” said Nicolás Salazar, vice president of network at LATAM Airlines Group.

LATAM has flown weekly between Punta Arenas (PUQ) and MPN with a monthly stop in Río Gallegos (RGL) since 1999. That flight is operated with an A320.

