LATAM Cargo expands European freighter service

LATAM Cargo rearranged and increased its main-deck cargo services between Western Europe and South America, to accommodate growth in air freight demand, particularly in pharmaceuticals, as well as “the need to provide alternatives to avoid the rising congestion levels at European airports.”

The carrier now offers five weekly 767-300F frequencies from Europe to South America, three from Amsterdam (AMS) and two from Brussels (BRU). Of the Amsterdam flights, one goes to São Paulo Viracopos (VCP) via Brasilia (BSB), the second goes to Santiago (SCL) via Frankfurt (FRA) and São Paulo (VCP), and the third goes to Santiago (SCL) via Madrid and São Paulo Guarulhos (GRU). Of the two flights from Brussels, one is direct to São Paulo Viracopos (VCP), the other is destined for Santiago (SCL) via Frankfurt (FRA) and São Paulo Viracopos (VCP).

LATAM Cargo has long offered main-deck service to Amsterdam and Frankfurt, but Brussels and Madrid are new additions to its European freighter network.

