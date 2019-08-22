LATAM Cargo increases US-Colombia, launches US-Peru freighter ops

LATAM Cargo is increasing freight operations from Colombia into the United States and launching freighter service from Peru to the U.S. in September. The carrier credits its growing freighter fleet for the expansion opportunities. LATAM Cargo added one 767-300BCF in July and expects another to begin operating in December, bringing LATAM Cargo’s fleet to 12 aircraft.

The carrier said it is adding 12 frequencies between Bogota (BOG) and Miami (MIA), doubling operations between Colombia and the U.S. The carrier will also increase its freighter operations between MIA and BOG to eight flights per week, with the expansion taking place between September and December, LATAM said in a statement.

LATAM also announced the launch of freighter service between MIA and Lima (LIM) in Peru, with two flights per week, beginning in September. Operations into Lima from Europe will also increase, with passenger service from Madrid (MAD) to LIM upgauging from 767 aircraft to 787-9, thereby tripling cargo capacity on the route from December.

