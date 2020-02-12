LATAM Cargo strengthens inter-Americas trade with two new routes

LATAM Cargo today announced it will begin service on two new cargo routes between Miami (MIA), Panama (PTY) and Bogota (BOG); and between MIA and Cali (CLO), that are intended to increase capacity from North America to Central and South America.

Both routes began operations Feb. 11, and will be served on a permanent basis, with two frequencies per week operated by 767-300F aircraft. The new service is intended to support demand for general cargo, electronics, pharma and dangerous goods.

“These new launches will give our customers more options to choose from, strengthen connectivity and facilitate trade,” said Gabriel Oliva, LATAM Cargo’s commercial senior vice president for North America, Europe and Asia.

The MIA-PTY-BOG route aims to consolidate the role of Panama as an importing country and may also increase its exporting potential for cargo originating in the country to Bogota, Colombia, where it can connect with the many alternatives served by our narrow body fleet, or to Santiago (SCL), Lima (LIM) and Guarulhos (GRU) on widebody aircraft, the press release issued by LATAM stated.

The addition of the two routes follow LATAM Cargo’s launch of another twice weekly cargo service between MIA and LIM that began in late 2019.

Cargo Airport Growth Summit, which takes place from June 3-4 in Miami, is a new opportunity for airport stakeholders to share insights, trends, strategies and best practices for improving the cargo value proposition for carriers and forwarders. Click here to register. Take advantage of early bird pricing when you register before April 24th.

Like This Post