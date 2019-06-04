Leipzig approves massive cargo expansion plan

Today, Leipzig/Halle Airport’s (LEJ) supervisory board approved a major investment package that will support the expansion of air cargo and logistics infrastructure at the airport, including the construction of a second “Cargo City.”

The supervisory board representing Mittledeutsche Flughaven AG, which owns and manages the airport unanimously voted in support of developing new apron areas, logistics and office buildings in LEJ’s undeveloped northern and southern areas. The board also voted to construct a second Cargo City in the northern part of LEJ.

These projects at LEJ, combined with DHL investments announced last autumn to expand taxiway and apron space adjacent to its express hub at LEJ will total about half a billion euros. While DHL is the main driver of growth at the airport, LEJ is preparing to accommodate increasing demand from other stakeholders in air cargo. In 2018, the airport handled over 1.2 million tonnes of cargo, an increase of 7.3% compared to the year prior. Aircraft movements at the airport for 2018 also incraesed by 8.7% y-o-y to over 79,000 take-offs and landings.

Beyond the LEJ and DHL’s individual expansion plans, AeroLogic, CargoLogic Germany and Panattoni Logistics have all announced plans to expand their operations at the airport within the past year.

Returning to the expansion plans, further details regarding phases of construction, budget allocation and infrastructure details are yet to be determined, although the airport said the money will be invested into the airport over the next several years. According to LEJ, this is the largest investment package for an airport in Central Germany since the 1990s.

