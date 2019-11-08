Liège Airport reports record October cargo throughput  

Liège Airport (LGG) today reported record volumes for the month of October with a cargo throughput of 84,000 tonnes.

51% of these volumes were comprised of imports, according to the airport. Year-to-date cargo at LGG increased 3% y-o-y to 730,000 tonnes, despite challenging market environments.

Steven Verhasselt, vice president of commercial at LGG, this week joined the Cargo Airport Growth Summit 2020 speaker faculty. During a panel, Verhasselt will discuss strategies LGG has leveraged to grow cargo volumes and remove barriers to e-commerce at its airport.

LGG is one of the world’s fastest growing cargo airports and hub to global express and e-commerce giants, including FedEx and Alibaba.

As vice president of commercial operations, Verhasselt leads development of cargo, traffic and real estate projects at the airport as it enhances its position as a logistics hub in the region.

