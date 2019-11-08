Latest News
Liège Airport reports record October cargo throughput  

Chelsea Toczauer

Liège Airport (LGG) today reported record volumes for the month of October with a cargo throughput of 84,000 tonnes 

51% of these volumes were comprised of imports, according to the airport. Year-to-date cargo at LGG increased 3% y-o-y to 730,000 tonnes, despite challenging market environments.  

Steven Verhasselt, vice president of commercial at LGG, this week joined the Cargo Airport Growth Summit 2020 speaker faculty. During a panel, Verhasselt will discuss strategies LGG has leveraged to grow cargo volumes and remove barriers to e-commerce at its airport. 

The event will be held June 3-4 at the Conrad Miami. For more information visit the conference website here. Sign up here to be notified when registration opens. 

LGG is one of the world’s fastest growing cargo airports and hub to global express and e-commerce giants, including FedEx and Alibaba. 

As vice president of commercial operations, Verhasselt leads development of cargo, traffic and real estate projects at the airport as it enhances its position as a logistics hub in the region. 

Stay tuned for more Cargo Airport Growth Summit speaker announcements in the coming weeks. 

Chelsea Toczauer is the Associate Editor of the company’s daily news and monthly magazine Air Cargo World. She holds two BAs in International Relations and Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Southern California, as well as a double accredited US-Chinese MA in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University joint degree program. Chelsea speaks Mandarin and Russian.

