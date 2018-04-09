Liège Airport to host 300 world-class horses for 20 days

Liège Airport will be host to 300 horses for the next two weeks, utilizing its horse-accommodating facility, which it calls “Horse Inn” that opened back in 2016.

The horses will be staying at the Liège Airport prior to the Longines Global Champions Tour 2018 (LGCT), an international show-jumping competition in Miami, in which 30 of the world’s top-performing riders compete.

The airport said that after competing in Miami, the horses will return to its facility for a few more days, before being transported to Shanghai by frequent animal and livestock carrier Emirates Airlines during the third week of April.

Over the years, we have seen an increasing prevalence in animal cargo-related news, with carriers and airports alike advertising a higher level of service for the care and safety of animals. Last week, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced a new certification program for logistics companies and carriers involved in the transportation of animals. The program sets an industry standard for the handling of live cargo through the supply chain.

